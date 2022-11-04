Marion County man arrested for showing gun on Snapchat, says he is ‘stereotyped as a school shooter’

A man has been arrested in connection to a post he made on Snapchat, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it had received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat, where an individual talks about being stereotyped as a “school shooter,” then proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

READ: Marion County officials work to track down suspected child molester

The man has been identified and arrest.

No further information is available. The sheriff’s office said more details will be given Friday morning.

READ: Deputies: Man driving without two tires blames ‘paranormal activity,’ threatens to skin deputy alive

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.