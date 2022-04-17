Marion County man found dead in Cottonwood River in Chase County, sheriff says

The body of a missing Marion County man was found Saturday about 10:30 a.m. in the Cottonwood River, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Hinton, 44, of Florence went missing on April 5 after wrecking his white Ford Ranger pickup truck around 7:30 p.m. on private property near milepost 318 off U.S. Highway 50 near Cedar Point, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say Hinton walked away after wrecking his truck, and “no evidence of any injuries occurred,” the Sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into his death is ongoing while an autopsy is pending.