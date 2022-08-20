Marion County man found guilty of possession of 37 grams of fentanyl

A Marion County man is now facing prison time after being convicted of possession of fentanyl.

The jury in Marion County Common Pleas Court issued a guilty verdict Thursday for Shane A. Rentschler, age 42, Marion, on the charge of possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony. The jury issued a not guilty verdict on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl, also a first-degree felony.

First-degree felony charges carry an indefinite sentence, which means prison time could range from a minimum of 3 to 4-1/2 years to a maximum of 11 to 16-1/2 years.

Rentschler was arrested on May 14, 2020, after agents from the MARMET Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to search his residence located at 1178 Fairwood Ave. in Marion. Investigators obtained the warrant after receiving a tip that drugs were allegedly at that location. Inside a closet at the residence, they discovered a bag containing a substance that was at first believed to be heroin and a scale. The substance was later identified as fentanyl with a weight of 37.52 grams.

The Marion County grand jury initially indicted Rentschler on May 20, 2020, on one count of trafficking in heroin, a second-degree felony. A superseding indictment was handed down on June 10, 2020, that added a charge of possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, to the trafficking charge.

A second superseding indictment was issued by the grand jury on Aug. 5, 2020, that saw Rentschler charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl, both first-degree felonies.

Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John M. Scott said he understood why the jury decided not to hand down convictions on both charges in the case.

"I completely understand where they're coming from on this. Unfortunately, we didn't have the strongest case on the trafficking because I think there are certain things juries are going to look for," Scott explained. "They're going to look for things like do we have a baggie sitting there, is some of (the alleged drugs) measured out, and things of that nature. In this particular case, we simply had a very large amount of drugs and a scale, but we didn't have anything else to go further. So I can certainly understand where they were coming from in that decision.

"I'm very pleased, of course, with the (conviction on) the possession. I think they got that right. Mr. Rentschler, I believe was truthful when he spoke to the officers when he said that it was his and I think (the jury) saw that today."

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan has said that fentanyl has become a major problem locally and continues to pour into the community. Scott said local law enforcement and the prosecutor's office are committed to continuing the battle against drugs in Marion County.

"We are looking to get fentanyl off the streets. Not just fentanyl, of course, but fentanyl does seem to have a big place in our work because so much of it is showing up lately," Scott said. "And it's so dangerous. Just a small amount will kill someone. That large amount (that Rentschler was convicted of possessing), the number of people that could have overdosed from that is sizeable. Our office is really looking to shut down the fentanyl market here in Marion County."

According to Grogan and Scott, the 37.52 grams of fentanyl MARMET agents seized from Rentschler's residence in May 2020 could potentially kill approximately 18,000 people, which is approximately half the population of the city of Marion.

In a related case, Rentschler pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to commit failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a court date while free on bond and arrest warrants were issued for him. He was indicted on that charge Dec. 30, 2020. He could face up to 2 years in prison and a $2,500 fine as the sentence for this charge.

Before adjourning the proceeding, Judge Warren T. Edwards told Rentschler that his "behavior during this trial has been excellent and that does matter very much to this court when it considers sentencing. If you can follow my rules in the courtroom, it does reflect well on you and will certainly be considered as part of my sentencing in this matter."

Judge Edwards revoked bond for Rentschler and he will be incarcerated until he is sentenced. The judge has scheduled the sentencing hearing for Rentschler for 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 in common pleas court.

