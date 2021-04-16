Marion County man sentenced on firearms charge

Apr. 16—CLARKSBURG — U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh has sentenced a Fairmont man to 180 months in federal prison on a weapons charge.

On Thursday, Brian K. Griffey, 51, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg, said Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

The sentencing comes more than a year after Griffey pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2019. Griffey, having been previously convicted of multiple felonies, admitted to having a 12-gauge shotgun and shotgun shells in Harrison County in June 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Nutter Fort Police Department investigated.

