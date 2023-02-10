Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on coach in unprovoked attack, deputies say

Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.

Deputies said Brian Welcome, 42, was arrested Thursday for the shooting death of Eric Daugherty in November.

Officials said they were called for reports of a shooting inside of a home on Walnut Street on Nov. 28.

Dunnellon police said Daugherty was found shot to death inside of the home’s living room.

Investigators said at the time of the shooting, Welcome was seated at a table in the living room and Daugherty was asleep on a nearby couch.

A witness told police Welcome suddenly stood up shot Daugherty without notice.

The witness told deputies the shooting was “cold-blooded.”

Welcome, who has 21 prior felony convictions, was charged with murder in the second degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a report.

