Marion County’s only domestic violence shelter closing after nearly 50 years

Creative Services Inc. has been helping women in Marion County for nearly 50 years, but it’s now closing its doors for good.

The services for the hotline number to Marion County’s only domestic violence shelter are shut down, and calls are going directly to the state. All day on Friday, women moved their belongings from the shelter to their cars with help from the Department of Children and Families.

“We don’t have enough money to be able to afford a 40- or 80-bed shelter and pay all the employees,” said Judy Wilson, teh CEO of Ocala/Marion County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center. “So, the only choice we were getting was to shut the doors.”

The shelter lost funding from the United Way of Marion County and private donors after a year-long investigation into allegations of poor conditions for survivors and mishandling of funds.

“There was no money taken or stolen or anything like that,” Wilson said.

The investigation found no criminal activity, but the shelter will close as of Aug. 1.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can get help from the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-799-7233. You can also text START to 88788.

