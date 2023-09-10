Marion County property transfers: Sept. 1-6

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County Sept. 1 through Sept. 6:

574 Clinton St., Marion; Kyle P. Hennessy to Nirav K. Mehta; $95,000

3839 Winnemac Pike S., LaRue; Carl R. and Megan Thompson to Megan M. Lucas and Kyle Hopkins; $200,000

6105 Marion Edison Road, Caledonia; Judith M. Stewart to Susan G. Heiniger; $292,900

2430 Whetstone River Road S., Marion; Matthew C. Wilson to Shannon J. and Jeffrey A. Pressley; $137,372

869 Woodrow Ave., Marion; Trevor Klee to Madison O'Brien and Kaitlynn Stiers; $130,000

678 Silver St., Marion; Dustin J. and Brandy L. Falen to Kynelle L. Swayne and Deaudrick J. Volney; $3,000

781 Congress St., Marion; Kevin Criswell to Jacob A. Snyder and Brooke N. Estep; $165,000

444 Forest St., Marion; Michael A. and Nicole Wheeler to Ronald L. Ferguson Jr.; $190,000

902 Villandry Drive, Marion; Mary K. Norris to Naseer A. and Rosemary V. Chaudry; $263,000

568 N. State St., Marion; Dezalovsky Investments LLC to Nehemiah Marion LLC; $29,000

489 Roberts Ave., Marion; Kaybud Rentals LLC to Tina Mills; $142,000

539-541 Mary St., Marion; Patrick L. and Teagan S. Glaze to RTR Rentals LLC; $3,860

166 S. Chestnut St., LaRue; U.S. Bank Trust N.A. to Myron Hill; $69,900

One parcel (0.436 acres) on Linn Hipsher Road, Caledonia; McChesney Implement Company Inc. to April M. Smith; $9,000

203 Windsor St., Marion; Big Bay 6 LLC to Columbus Marion Real Estate Investment LLC; $37,000

267 N. Prospect St. (rear), Marion; Ray J. Hesson Jr. to Adam Isler; $75,000

One parcel (2.560 acres) on LaRue Prospect Road, New Bloomington; James R. and Linda M. Bird to Derek S. and Sara Caplinger; $10,000

1361 Hickory Drive, Marion; David W. and Susan L. Hause to Dustin K. Rice; $185,000

2234 Glasgow Lane, Marion; Ashley N. Kightlinger to Sharon L. Kuller and Marty J. Phillips; $184,900

134 W. London St., Marion; Shamica Capdeville to Daveon McGary; $30,910

1123 Gebhardt St., Marion; Larry J. and Sharon R. Saunders to The Bank of New York Mellon; $58,100

