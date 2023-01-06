Marion County Prosecutor asks for special prosecutor to review Castleton Mall shooting

Marion County’s prosecutor has recused himself from the case of a double shooting outside Castleton Square Mall this week, citing a conflict of interest, according to court documents.

In the motion filed Thursday, Prosecutor Ryan Mears asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor to review and weigh charges in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old and injured another person.

“In order to avoid an appearance of impropriety, it is thus necessary to appoint a Special Prosecutor to assist in the investigation, to make a charging decision and to prosecute such charges if filed,” records state.

The motion does not specify how Mears’ overseeing of the case would create a conflict of interest.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office declined to say, citing the active investigation and the court’s granting of the request to appoint an outside party, which they said prohibits them from talking about the case.

A special prosecutor must be a prosecuting attorney, or a deputy prosecuting attorney, in another county.

The move comes two days after the shooting occurred in the 6000 block of East 82nd Street near the mall’s entrance. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds, who were taken to hospitals.

One of the people shot, identified later as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr., later died from his injuries.

Police said an “altercation” between Mason and two other men preceded the shooting. Detectives questioned a person of interest, who police said cooperated with police.

