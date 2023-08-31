Marion County prosecutor relying on physical evidence in attempted murder case

Aug. 31—FAIRMONT — Criminal court closes for the term this week with the trial of Jeremy Michael Dukich.

The state accused Dukich of attempted murder, burglary and domestic battery. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Freeman presented opening arguments and questioned Dukich on Wednesday to open the trial, while attorney Mason represents the defendant. The incident took place on Mulberry Avenue in Mannington on May 6, 2023. Forty-seven-year-old Dukich was indicted in June by the Marion County Grand Jury.

"Sheriff's deputies made it in 12 minutes. They received permission to enter the victim's home," Freeman said in his opening statement. "They found her attacker cowering in the bedroom, wearing only a T-shirt and naked as the day he was born from the waist down. Later, they saw the victim's neck, bruised body and inability to catch her breath."

The state's case alleges that Dukich broke into the victim's home sometime around 4 a.m. In her testimony, the victim said she awoke from a deep sleep to find Dukich throwing himself at the lower part of her body. Frightened, she said she drew her legs back from Dukich, who began to grunt and urinate over the bed, carpet and other parts of the bedroom.

"It's like he was marking his territory," she said.

The victim made an escape attempt out of the bedroom and through her kitchen, and out her backdoor. However, Dukich caught up with her. The victim saw him wielding a glue gun and felt the object press around her neck. They struggled, and ended up on the floor. She said Dukich rolled her onto her stomach and she felt him lift her entire body up off the floor by the neck with the glue gun's cord.

She passed out.

A few minutes later, she regained consciousness in her bathroom, Dukich sitting on the floor beside her.

"He was talking out of his mind," she said. "He told me he was always proud that he broke the cycle of abuse until he met me. I told him, 'you won't ever convince me it's my fault you hurt me.'"

The victim took this opportunity to escape. She ran to her parent's home a few houses away, where her son had stayed since the death of his father to cancer a few years prior. Once there, she had her son call 911.

"I was asleep in bed and heard a noise, croaking and rasping at 4 a.m.," the victim's mother said. "I went to my grandson's room and saw my daughter rolling back and forth on the floor, she wanted to scream but horrible noises kept coming out, she kept repeating 'he tried to kill me.'"

Marion Sheriff's deputies Brandon Clyde and Michael Stewart confirmed they made tactical entries to the victim's home, where they found Dukich barricaded inside one of the rooms, sitting cross legged and half naked on the floor. There was concern due to the fact weapons were kept in the home. They also confirmed they saw cord marks on the victim's neck as well as other bruises on her.

Freeman also presented several photos of the victim's wounds.

"I'd shiver to hear it told that way," defense attorney Mason said. "This is a jigsaw puzzle with more than a few missing pieces, in fact the pieces are strewn all over the floor."

Mason spent his time during the prosecution's portion of the trial laying the foundation for Dukich's testimony. Part of his strategy was to portray the investigation as careless and the narrative as less than foolproof. In his opening statements and later during cross examination of Deputy Stewart, Mason repeatedly questioned why DNA, bodycam, fingerprint or other types of evidence wasn't gathered.

However, Stewart bluntly answered that it was because there was no need to because everything they needed was already in plain sight.

Mason questioned the victim on her drug use during his cross. The victim admitted to using alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine with Dukich. She also revealed she had a valium and anti-seizure medication prescription. However, she denied that drugs played any role the night of the attack. Mason asked if she had ever experienced any hallucinations or paranoid side effects from the drug use.

Mason also questioned why the glue gun was never taken into evidence, as well as why it was thrown away by the victim afterward. The victim replied that she threw it away because she didn't need a constant reminder that the would-be murder weapon would bring.

Finally, Mason kept coming back to one point. While cross-examining the victim, he asked if Dukich lived with the victim at the time. She replied that he did not. However, during Stewart and Clyde's cross-examination, they indicated that the victim told them that Dukich lived with her at the time. It was a point Mason returned to, asking several witnesses if the victim had hid her relationship with Dukich from her parents and son.

After the lunch break, Prosecutor Freeman brought Deputy Stewart back to the stand, where they presented paperwork from previous run-ins law enforcement had with Dukich, showing multiple addresses on file for him at the time of the incident.

The groundwork set, Mason called Gene Rexrode to the stand in Dukich's defense. Rexrode told the jury that he had seen Dukich and the victim in good spirits a day or two before, no pending argument on the horizon. However, Freeman was prepared, revealing he had a statement Rexrode made to a Mannington detective stating it had been roughly a week since he had seen Dukich. Freeman also showed a document with a conversation between Dukich and Rexrode where Dukich asked for help and that this might be his only chance to stay out of jail.

When Dukich took the witness stand, he claimed he had been sneaking into the victim's house for the past 8 months in order to avoid angering the victim's parents. Concerned for the victim's meth use, he alleged he wanted to seek an intervention from the victim's parents in the days before the incident.

On the night of, he said he received a call from the victim to come over. When he arrived, he said she was acting strangely and saw her use meth in her bathroom at one point. When she was gone, he flushed her meth down the toilet. He denied ever laying a hand on her.

Dukich broke down and cried during his testimony.

Court ended before Dukich could be cross-examined. However, Freeman laid out his case clearly during the victim's redirect earlier in the trial.

"Did you hallucinate these marks and bruises on your throat?" speaking to the victim.

Dukich's cross and the jury verdict are expected to come on Thursday.

