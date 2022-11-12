Marion County prosecutor says man convicted of raping child could spend life in prison

A jury took less than an hour to find a man guilty of raping a child during a trial this week in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas Chafin, age 61, Marion, was indicted on one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, by the grand jury on Jan. 19, 2022, related to an incident that allegedly occurred on Aug. 27, 2021, at his home in Marion. A 7-year-old alleged Chafin raped her during a visit to his residence.

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said his office is seeking the maximum sentence allowed, which he said would be life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Prosecuting crimes against children remains a top priority for this office," Grogan said.

Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Matthew P. Frericks will determine the sentence for Chafin at a later date. That hearing has not been scheduled yet, according to records from the common pleas court's website.

According to a press release issued by the prosecutor's office, the victim informed her mother and a social worker at the Child Advocacy Center of Nationwide Children’s Hospital about the incident. Grogan said the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) completed a report which was presented to the jury showing abrasions along the child’s thigh, corroborating the child’s statement that Chafin scratched her during the incident.

Grogan said a Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) forensic scientist testified that there was evidence that a male touched the child's genital area. The jury was also shown a video of the child during an interview with the forensic examiner in which she also disclosed information about the rape.

On Tuesday, Grogan said, the jury heard the testimony of BCI Polygraphist Steven Stechschulte who testified that Chafin lied when he denied the rape and touching the child inappropriately during a polygraph examination.

“I want to thank Bill Owen and John Scott for their incredible work trying this case to the jury," Grogan said. "I also want to thank the Marion Police Department, the Hardin Memorial Hospital, the Children’s Advocacy Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office and BCI for their incredible work on this case."

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man convicted of raping child could spend life in prison