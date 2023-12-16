Marion County rape case ends with Joseph Scott Taylor imprisoned for life

Dec. 16—FAIRMONT — Convicted rapist Joseph Scott Taylor will spend his life behind bars with no possibility of parole.

Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes acquiesced to Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sean Murphy's request Friday to give Taylor the maximum sentence on the one conviction that carried a life sentence without a possibility of parole. Murphy argued that Taylor deserved to be put away for life as a measure to protect the public from a likely future homicide at the hands of Taylor.

"We heard, not only did he do this previously to two women who he bit and strangled over and over again, establishing a habit and pattern," Murphy said in court. "It's a miracle he hasn't killed anyone. Strangulation is the last control tactic before homicide."

Citing statistics on domestic abuse, Murphy said once an abuser strangles his victim the chance of a homicide increases by 1,000%. This reflects some of the court testimony from the Aug. 17 trial, in which the jury heard that the survivor in the case was seconds away from death after Taylor strangled her. Two other witnesses also testified that Taylor had bitten and assaulted them in their own encounters with Taylor, which culminated in a stabbing in one instance.

Taylor was on the hook for six convictions, to which the prosecutor's office added two additional recidivist charges that Taylor admitted to.

Kidnapping and strangulation carried life sentences as potential punishment, with no possibility of parole for the kidnapping charge. However, some of the other charges, such as sexual assault, robbery and felony assault carried lesser punishments. Murphy noted that Taylor continues to litigate his case in court, leading to a concern that Taylor could potentially overturn one of the higher sentences in the future. In such a scenario, Taylor could walk free again if permitted to serve out a lighter sentence on a different conviction.

For that reason, Murphy asked for a belt and suspenders approach, meaning layering the different sentences in a way that made it impossible for Taylor to ever walk free again.

Taylor continued his blanket denials, issuing a non-apology to the survivor.

"Although I was impaired, the facts of the case show I never kidnapped, had sex or robbed her," he said. "I hold myself accountable, and remorseful I ever laid hands on her."

However, the survivor laid out the monstrous consequences of his assault on her. Since her testimony in August, she began to realize how much more the abuse impacted her than she let on. A shattered sense of trust has led to isolation. She still suffers from nightmares and flashbacks and her capacity for sympathy and patience for others has severely diminished. She called on Janes to sentence Taylor to the fullest extent of the law.

I believe his anger would take over, he preys on young women," she said. "He should not be a part of society."

The survivor also expressed frustration at Taylor's use of the legal system to fight his conviction. The need to continually testify in order to deny Taylor the chance to escape accountability has retraumatized the survivor over and over again, leaving her feeling exhausted and defeated. She voiced her anger at feeling like Taylor enjoyed more rights than she did during the prosecution of the case.

The survivor's experience may have been a factor in Murphy's request for a belt and suspenders approach when it came to sentencing Taylor.

Judge Janes agreed, slamming the prison door shut on Taylor.

In another case this week:

Steven Tucker was found guilty of felony in possession of a firearm on Thursday. The case stems from a March 2022 traffic stop for an illegal registration that revealed a firearm, fentanyl and meth. Tucker was charged with multiple drug charges as well as illegal possession of a firearm.

Murphy said the state will be trying Tucker on recidivist information, alleging he has 2 prior convictions in 2012 and 1998 for felony possession in Marion County and distribution of crack cocaine in U.S. District Court. If convicted on the recidivist information, Tucker will receive a life sentence with possibility of parole.

Tucker has yet to be retried for his kidnapping trial from October. Tucker's original trial ended in a mistrial after a juror revealed he could not be impartial due to a personal connection with one of the defendants at trial after closing arguments had already been delivered. At the time, Tucker was on trial for nearly killing Jason Jones in 2022. The new trial is scheduled for February.

