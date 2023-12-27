Marion County residents can get help with heating bills starting Jan 1. Here's how.

Marion County residents who earn too much to qualify for government energy assistance programs may be able to qualify for another program to help pay heating bills this winter.

United Way of Central Indiana announced on Wednesday that starting Jan. 1 some Marion County residents can apply through their annual Winter Assistance Fund to help pay heating bills.

The program is open to any Marion County resident whose income is up to 225% of the federal poverty, or for a one-person household whose gross income is between about $7,400 and $8,200 over the last three months.

For a family of four to qualify their gross income must be between about $14,300 and $16,800 for the last three months.

Those families who believe they may qualify can apply by contacting one of the sites listed at uwci.org/waf.

The program runs through the end of May.

Last year’s Winter Assistance program helped over 420 families with more than $224,000 in assistance, said United Way in a press release.

This assistance fund is supported by AES, Citizens Energy Group, the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and individual donors. To contribute to the fund, visit give.uwci.org/winter.

