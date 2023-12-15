Marion County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Marion Public Health between Nov. 27 through Dec. 11:

● Mi Jalapeno #2, 1360 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, Nov. 27. Person in charge (PIC) did not ensure employees are properly cooking TCS foods and/or using thermometers as required (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated that he had a new cook and that is why the chicken wings were left out on the counter beside the microwave. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical repeat, corrected). Ice scoop handle laying in ice. Both ice machines had build up of debris inside on metal guard and door. Improper reheating of food for hot holding (critical, corrected). Observed bean soup in pot on stove with heat turned off; internal temperature of 129 after being stirred. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed open bag of raw chicken wings sitting out on counter out of temperature. PIC disposed of the whole bag. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical repeat, corrected). Observed shredded chicken/pepper mixture with a date mark of Nov. 17 past the seven day limit in the walk-in refrigerator. Observed salsa with a use by date of Nov. 13 in the make station. PIC disposed of the expired items. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Homemade salsa containers made more than 24 hours ago were not date marked. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat). Observed many containers of food with no date mark. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed cut melon in the salad make station with no date mark and with slime in the bottom of the pan. PIC disposed of cut melon. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical repeat). Observed white pump sprayer container of oven cleaner on the floor with no identification in the storeroom.

● Steak 'N Shake #430, 2081 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 28. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Milk shake mixer spindle dirty. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed grease and dirt on cleaned milkshake glasses in the chill cabinet. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Pop nozzles are dirty in the drive thru soda dispensing unit.

● LaRue Livestock Auction LLC, 1059 Richwood-LaRue Road, LaRue, Dec. 2. Food employee(s) did not wash hands when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Did not observe food employee washing hands prior to putting on gloves to handle food. Food prepared in a private home used or offered for human consumption (critical, corrected). Observed chili that had some ingredients prepared in the PIC's private home. PIC was told that the chili could not be sold to customers. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Did not observe a common name label on the bowl of sanitizer. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed the quat sanitizer level below the approved concentration.

● Buffalo Wild Wings #576, 1573 Marion Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Dec. 4. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the back hand sink with a sanitizer bucket sitting in it. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed chemical spray bottles missing labels.

● Dollar General Store #2929, 1346 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, Dec. 4. Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed dented cans for sale. PIC removed cans from the shelf.

● Marion Mobil, 885 E. Center St., Marion, Dec. 5. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed debris buildup on slushie (Icee) machine.

● Marion Rural King, 233 America Blvd., Marion, Dec. 6. Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed birds/ birds chirping in the store. They have a continuous pest control that comes to remove birds.

● St. Mary's School Cafeteria, 251 N. Main St., Marion, Dec. 5. Unsafe, adulterated or not honestly presented food not discarded or properly reconditioned (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a dented can on the food storage shelf. PIC removed the damaged can to be discarded. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed a bucket of quat sanitizer that had a concentration higher than the approved level.

● William H. Taft Elementary School, 1000 Robinson St., Marion, Dec. 5. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a dented can on the food storage racks. PIC removed the dented can from the shelf for disposal.

● Ulyssis S. Grant Middle School, 420 Presidential Way, Marion, Dec. 7. TCS foods not being hot held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed meatballs below 135 degrees in the warming units. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed a couple quat sanitizer buckets with concentrations above and below the approved levels.

● Certified Oil Company #289, 976 E. Center St., Marion, Dec. 8. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed hot dogs in the prep table above 41 degrees. PIC discarded the hot dogs and was advised not to use the prep table for TCS foods until it has been repaired. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed milk in the walk-in cooler and the self-service milk cooling dispenser above 41 degrees. PIC discarded the milk. Raw shell eggs not maintained at 45 degrees or below (critical, corrected). Observed raw shell eggs above 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler. PIC discarded the eggs and was advised not to use the cooler for TCS foods until it has been repaired. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed the sanitizer dispenser dispensing quat sanitizer below the approved concentration. The facility will hand mix the sanitizer until the sanitizer dispenser has been repaired.

● Burger King Restaurant #1059, 1245 Delaware Ave., Marion, Dec. 8. Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system (critical). Observed a damaged backflow preventer on the mop sink. Correct by Dec. 14.

● Subway #19747, 720 N. Main St., Marion, Dec. 11. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Did not observe a signed employee illness policy. PIC was given copies of the MPH illness policy for employees to sign. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed a build-up of debris on the lobby ice chute. Correct by Dec. 18. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed the quat sanitizer dispenser dispensing sanitizer below the approved concentration. PIC will have employees hand mix the sanitizer until the dispenser has been repaired. Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (critical). Observed one live cockroach in the kitchen. Correct by Dec. 18.

● McDonalds Corporation #2217, 1600 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Dec. 11. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed a build-up of debris in the lobby ice chutes. Correct by Dec. 18. Improper use of time as a public health control - 4 hours (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the cut tomatoes improperly labeled on the sandwich rail. PIC discarded the tomatoes. Improper temperature of wash solution in mechanical warewasher (critical). Observed the mechanical chemical dishwasher with a wash temperature below 120 degrees. Correct by Dec. 18.

