Marion County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Marion Public Health between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22:

● Buckeye Community School - Marion, 366 W. Center St., Marion, Nov. 16. Person in charge (PIC) unable to demonstrate knowledge of temperatures and times for cooling of TCS foods at the time of inspection (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC was retrained on the requirements.

● Subway, 1546 Marion Mount Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 16. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed two plastic storage containers to be cracked all the way through. PIC threw both containers away.

● We're Rolling Pretzel Company, 1546 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 16. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a blender that was being use to have cracks. PIC threw away the blender as they had just ordered new ones.

● 6-7-1 Home Inc., 1232 E. Center St., Marion, Nov. 16. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed a build-up of debris inside the ice makers in the bar and banquet kitchen. Correct by Nov. 22. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed containers of cooked TCS foods in the upstairs refrigerator that were not date marked. Employees discarded the food.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected). Observed an open bag of smoked sausage in the bar walk-in cooler past its seven-day hold date. Employee discarded the sausage. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected). Observed the bar sanitizer in the three-bay sink above the approved concentration level.

● Arby's #904, 1314 Delaware Ave., Marion, Nov. 16. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the facility not following their own date marking procedures. Observed cheese that was to be discarded on Nov. 8 still in the walk-in. PIC threw cheese away. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed the meat grippers on the slicers to have chipped and missing teeth. PIC stated he would place an order for new grippers.

● Mary's Dairy Bar, 455 S. Main St., New Bloomington, Nov. 17. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed TCS foods above 41 degrees in the prep table. Employee discarded the affected food and was advised not to use the cooler until it is repaired. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed food items not date marked.

● Coonies Bar & Restaurant, 25 N. High St., LaRue, Nov. 17. Handwashing sink not accessible (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the kitchen hand sink blocked by a toaster and the paper towels inaccessible due to an ashtray sitting on top of them. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical repeat, corrected).

Observed packaged raw chicken and packaged raw shelled eggs sitting on top of packaged ready-to-eat food. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical). Observed a build-up of debris in the ice maker. Presence of live insects, rodents and other pests (critical, corrected). Observed some live flies in the kitchen. PIC was advised to contact a pest control company for fly control.

● Tri-Rivers Career Center, 2222 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 17. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a cracked and damaged food container. PIC discarded the food container.

● Tri-Rivers Restaurant, 2222 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 17. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical). Did not observe a signed employee illness policy. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a cleaned knife hanging on the magnetic strip that was still dirty as well as a dead insect in one of the coffee carafes. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected).

Observed a container of melted butter stored on the counter at room temperature. PIC discarded the butter. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected). Observed TCS foods in the restaurant kitchen and bakery coolers that were not date marked. PIC discarded the food items. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed some cracked and damaged food containers. PIC discarded the containers.

● Marion Correctional Institution - Main, 940 Marion-Williamsport Road, Marion, Nov. 20. Quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed the concentration of a sanitizer bucket in the facility to be low.

● Marion Correctional Institution-Wander Inn, 940 Marion-Williamsport Road, Marion, Nov. 20. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed some food items in the walk-in cooler not date marked.

● Genovas Pizza, 698 Richmond Ave., Marion, Nov. 21. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Cut tomatoes were not date marked.

● Topped Ice Cream, 127 S. Main St., Marion, Nov. 21. Packaged food not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Individual bags of packaged deli ham taken from box and placed in the refrigerator were not labeled.

● Sansotta's Fresh Italian, 1292 Delaware Ave., Marion, Nov. 21. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed containers of fried chicken not covered in the stand-up cooler. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected). Observed cleaned knives hanging on the magnetic strip that were still dirty. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected).

Observed squeeze bottles of garlic butter made in-house sitting out at room temperature. PIC added the garlic butter to the facility's time in lieu of temperature policy and added a date and time label to the squeeze bottle. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical repeat, corrected). Observed TCS foods above 41 degrees in the pizza prep table. PIC discarded the affected foods. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected). Observed damaged food container lids. PIC discarded the container lids.

● Fairpark Duchess Shoppe #1221, 440 E. Fairground St., Marion, Nov. 21. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Sushi missing date mark; opened package of deli ham has date mark of 30 days instead of seven days. Person in charge disposed of sushi and put correct date mark on ham.

● Ralphie's, 1833 Marion-Mt. Gilead Road, Marion, Nov. 21. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a build-up of debris in the ice maker and on the can opener. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected). Observed some TCS foods above 41 degrees on the bottom shelf of the salad prep table. PIC discarded the affected foods and was advised not to use the bottom shelf of the prep table until the cooler has been repaired.

Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected). Observed an opened container of buffalo chicken dip without a date mark. PIC discarded the buffalo chicken dip. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical repeat, corrected). Observed some TCS foods not discarded after their seven day hold time. PIC discarded the affected food. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected). Observed a container of sanitizer not labeled.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County restaurant inspections: critical violations Nov. 16-22