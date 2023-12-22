Marion County restaurant inspections: critical violations

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Marion Public Health between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20:

● Best Western - Marion, 2117 Marion Mount Gilead Road, Marion, Dec. 13. Person in charge (PIC) did not ensure employees are properly cooking TCS foods and using thermometers as required (critical, corrected during inspection). Probe thermometer to be used when cooking food.

● American Legion Post #605, 367 W. Main St., Waldo, Dec. 13. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the bar sink with quat sanitizer below the approved concentration. Employee added an extra sanitizer tablet to the water during the inspection to bring the sanitizer within the approved concentration range.

● G & R Tavern, 103 S. Marion St., Waldo, Dec. 13. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed food items in the pizza cooler with old date mark stickers. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed white sauce past its discard date. PIC discarded the sauce. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the quat sanitizer in the bar sink below the approved concentration. PIC put an extra sanitizer tablet in the sanitizer during the inspection to bring it within the required concentration range.

● Oscar's, 306 S. Marion St., Waldo, Dec. 14. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed char sauce made in-house that was not refrigerated. Food employee discarded the sauce during the inspection and was told to keep all future batches refrigerated because it is considered TCS. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed the quat sanitizer dispenser dispensing sanitizer with a concentration below the approved levels. Food employee remade the sanitizer with sanitizer tablets and will continue doing so until the dispenser has been repaired. Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system (critical). Observed a broken backflow preventer on the mop sink. Correct by Dec. 21.

● Duchess Shoppe Waldo #1235, 262 N. Marion St., Waldo, Dec. 14. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a dented can of pizza sauce on the shelf in the kitchen. PIC removed the can from the shelf to be discarded. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed a build-up of debris in the Slushy dispensers and pop machine ice chute. PIC cleaned the dispensers and ice chute. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the sanitizer bucket in the kitchen to have a sanitizer concentration above the approved level. PIC remade the sanitizer.

● Harding Pointe, 340 Oak St., Marion, Dec. 18. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a dented can of soup on the dry storage shelf. PIC discarded the can. Improper cooling of TCS food (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a large pan of tuna casserole at 110 degrees in the cooler. PIC stated the pan had been removed from hot holding two hours prior. PIC removed the pan from the cooler to reheat the casserole to 165 degrees and then restart the rapid cooling process. PIC stated they will place the casserole in smaller containers to cool in an ice bath while checking to make sure the food gets to 70 degrees within two hours.

Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed an opened container of canned mushrooms past its discard date. PIC discarded the mushrooms during the inspection. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed the three-bay sink with a quat sanitizer concentration above the approved level. Food employee remade the sanitizer.

● Circle K #4705332, 588 N. Main St., Marion, Dec. 18. Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Observed the sanitizer bucket with a quat sanitizer concentration above the approved level. PIC remade the sanitizer.

● 740 Restaurant Ventures LLC, 143 W. Center St., Marion, Dec. 19. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a container of garlic butter sitting out at room temperature. PIC will use time as a public health factor and will discard the butter four hours after it was removed from temperature control. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection).

Observed roasted peppers in the pizza prep table past its discard date. PIC discarded the containers. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cooked pasta and chicken not date marked in the pasta prep table. PIC date marked the food during the inspection.

● Whirlpool Corporation-Main #15036, 1300 Marion-Agosta Road, Marion, Dec. 20. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed some pans of ham not date marked. PIC date marked the pans during the inspection.

● Baires Deli LLC, 131 S. Main St., Marion, Dec. 20. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed containers of prepared spaghetti, marinara sauce and opened milk not date marked. PIC date marked the food items during the inspection.

