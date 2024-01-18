Marion County School Board approves new electives, hires counsel for bond issue

Jan. 18—FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools are expanding some of the elective offerings at various schools throughout the district next year.

Linguistics, psychology and wildlife management and conservation will be offered at North Marion High, Fairmont Senior High and East Fairmont High.

"I think it's great for the three high schools to look on ways to develop electives," Board Vice President Thomas Dragich said. "That's always been a problem, and it's great to see some creativity."

North Marion already has a certified teacher for the proposed linguistics course, as does Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont for the psychology and wildlife management courses, respectively. No extra staff would be needed to offer the courses. For the proposed psychology course, Fairmont Senior High would work with Marshall University to develop a dual credit course. The courses meet existing state standards for education and don't change graduation requirements. Students can take the new electives starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

Board members also approved the purchase of a 30-foot trailer from the Mason Jar for the Marion County Technical Center's Pro-Start program. The trailer will cost $43,000, roughly $5,000 will come from Pro-Start with the remainder coming from state sponsored grants.

"I think this is indeed a great opportunity for those students at the tech center," Board President Donna Costello said. "And I'm sure that chef will be thrilled."

The Board also approved some bureaucratic measures intended to continue the pre-election work necessary before the $19.6 million bond issue approved at the last Board meeting can be put on the May primary ballot. The school board approved an engagement letter with the Charleston-based law firm Bowles Rice to serve as bond counsel. Pre-election work will be cost between $10,000 to $20,000 and if the bond is approved, post-election work will bring the cost up to $59,000.

The board also approved payment of up to $75,000 to hire Minneapolis, Minn.-based Piper Sandler & Co. to provide financial services related to the bond. Piper Sandler & Co. is an investment banking firm. Piper Sandler & Co. have an office in Charleston.

Marion County voters will consider passing the bond in the May 14 primary. The projects proposed are $3.6 million for an additional two classrooms and 7,000 square foot gym at Barrackville Elementary and Middle School. East Fairmont High will receive $3.2 million for roof and drainage renovations, as well as work going into track, turf and seating for the school's new athletic facility. East-West Stadium will receive new turf and bleachers as well, and receive repairs to its concrete steps. North Marion High will receive $3.2 million for a new security access road at the stadium, as well as replace 3,500 of its bleacher seats. Finally, Watson Elementary will receive $2.6 million for an additional three classrooms and any necessary classroom walls and doors.

Costello also urged Marion County residents to pay attention to what bills came out of the state legislature this sesssion.

"We also have some people in Charleston that are proposing bills that affect public education greatly," she said. "I think everybody needs to keep an eye and let your representatives know what you think about those recommendations."

One of the hot button topics to come out of the legislature and the West Virginia State Board of Education has been around student discipline. School Superintendent Donna Heston noted that once the West Virginia Department of Education dug around the data on attendance, they found the attendance issue in Marion County was related to medical reasons rather than discipline.

"We do have a number of people who reach out to us wanting to open up medical clinics in our buildings to help with those attendance problems," Heston said. "And we do open our doors for that with agreements for you all as well as dentists. So we always look for ways to improve student attendance, but it is not so much impacted by discipline, as it is by medical care needs."

The next meeting is Jan. 5.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com