Marion County Schools' $19.6 million school bond issue heading to primary election ballot in May

Jan. 3—FAIRMONT — Marion County voters will decide whether the Marion County Board of Education's list of spending priorities will receive funding.

Board of Education members voted unanimously Tuesday to place a 5-year, $19.6 million bond onto the primary ballot in May. Prior to the vote, Board of Education President Donna Costello urged the county to come together to support the bond, citing the need to support students over any intra-county rivalry.

"If you've got your ear to the ground you know there is a huge divide in this county, whether it's east to west or west to east or up north," Costello said. "At some point in time, we have to get over that divide and look at the county as a whole."

Costello brought up concerns that came up during last year's final Board of Education meeting during her remarks. Regarding athletic spending versus academic spending, Costello said athletics are as much an integral part of education as academics.

She commended board member George Boyles, as well as the bond committee as a whole, for finding a way to ensure that academics and athletics received an equal split of funding in the bond proposal. Costello also stressed the board's desire to not repeat the mistakes of past boards and to follow through on the promises they've made to fulfill the needs of the county's students.

"I do hope that the voters will find these worthy," Costello said. "Help us prove to you that we can do these projects. And again, we're not dismissing other needs. This was just a first step."

The bond board members passed Tuesday night was pared down from the roughly $35 million bond that was presented at the Dec. 18 Board of Education meeting. Instead, highlights from the final version include a new elementary school for the Pleasant Valley/East Park area, which will require an update to the county's Comprehensive Educational Facilities plan, a gymnasium for Barrackville Elementary/Middle School and new turf for East-West Stadium. Repair and improvement requests to the stadium have been a frequent presence at board of education meetings.

Board members also voted to have the district seek conditional approval from the School Building Authority of West Virginia for the $20 million required to build the new elementary school, which will only release the funds if the bond passes in May.

During her introduction of the bond issue's final form to board members, School Superintendent Donna Heston said the bond was reduced from 10 years down to five, so voters could see what sort of progress is made in that time period, as well as create the ability to have a phase 2 to consider additional improvements or construction to the school district.

Among the projects that got whittled away during the pare down process was proposed work to combine Mannington Middle School into Blackshere Elementary, and merging Monongah Middle into Monongah Elementary. Heston said that Mannington Middle and Monongah Middle were both identified in 2020 by CEFP as schools in need of work.

"We obviously have a number of needs in our facilities in Marion County," Heston said. "So what the board has done is, it's looked at projects that they could identify in each one of the feeders for an equal distribution, in addressing those needs from the bond.

"Again, an athletic facility as well as an elementary school in each one of the feeders and making a contribution from that local bond of a little over $3 million to address each one of those projects. So looking at how it can be spread across the county, pared down from the $30 million recommendation that was made by the bond committee and getting it closer to that $19.6 million local bond and identifying essentially a number of projects in each one of our feeder areas that tap into an elementary school and an athletic facility."

Board of Education Vice President Tom Dragich made a case for the athletic projects highlighted by the bond. He said students were losing opportunities to participate in athletic events hosted here in the county because the county doesn't have the adequate facilities to host statewide events.

"We had a state wrestling forum at one time in Fairmont, people forget about that. We need to have the facilities that we're able to go to the state and say, 'We want, it's just for kids.'" Dragich said. "Before I retired, we asked for the state soccer tournament to be moved to Fairmont and we were going to use the new turf at North Marion at the time, at East-West Stadium and at Fairmont State.

"We got shot down. My challenge to the administrators and the coaches, I asked the people, we need to take a look at what is offered? What opportunities can we give our kids? Facilities are something that needs to be addressed."

Heston looks forward to the election. She said voters in the county have long supported the county's schools.

"I'm excited about this challenge," Heston said. "It certainly will be one in the climate that we're asked to pass a bond for any school system, but it's exciting to see our board being a board of action and addressing facilities that need addressed in Marion County."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com