Marion County sheriff investigating alleged child enticement case

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released this photograph of a male subject who allegedly tried to a lure a child away from his mother on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Walmart Supercenter in Marion. Sheriff Matt Bayles said his office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the man.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of alleged child enticement that was reported Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, the incident was reported to the Marion County Central Dispatch Center at 11:11 a.m. on Monday. The mother of an 11-year-old male told county dispatchers her son was approached by an unknown male subject around 9 a.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on Marion Mount Gilead Road in Marion.

The juvenile's mother described the subject as a Black male in his mid to late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a gray T-shirt, black jeans, and a gray stocking cap.

She told law enforcement officers the male subject attempted to convince her son to leave the store with him. The male apparently asked the child to show him where the store's exit was and started to walk away with the boy before the child's mother yelled at the man and he fled the store. According to the mother, there was no actual physical contact between the male and her son.

According to deputies who investigated the incident, a male fitting the description provided by the child's mother was observed near the front entrance of Walmart around the time indicated by the child's mother. Video surveillance footage provided by Walmart showed the male was in the store for approximately 45 minutes before he approached the boy near the vision center at the front of the store.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff's Office say this vehicle might be associated with a case of alleged child enticement that was reported Monday, March 28, 2022, by a woman who said a male subject attempted to lure her child away from her at the Walmart Supercenter in Marion.

According to the sheriff's press release, deputies were able to obtain still photographs of the male and a vehicle allegedly associated with him. The vehicle is a dark-colored SUV believed to be a 2008 to 2012 Ford Escape or Mazda Tribute. The vehicle may have damage to its front end, according to deputies.

Sheriff Matt Bayles is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male alleged involved in the incident on Monday at Walmart. Bayles said his office would like to interview him about the incident.

Story continues

Bayles said he wants to remind parents "to always be mindful of your children in a public setting such as this and talk to your children about the importance of stranger danger."

Anyone who might have information about this incident or the alleged suspect is asked to contact the Marion County Central Dispatch at 740-382-8244 or the Marion County TIPS line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County sheriff investigating alleged child enticement case