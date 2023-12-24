Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosts its annual shop with a cop

Marion County deputies brought smiles to children’s faces on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office partnered with Marion County Children’s Alliance to make Christmas early for several families.

Deputies met with families at Walmart on Easy Street to do some Christmas shopping.

Walmart allowed the families and deputies to meet at the Garden Center to have a meal and to assemble a full Christmas meal to send home.

Women of the Glorious Hands, Inc. were treated to a $100 Shopping Spree for the girls mentorship program as part of the Target Heroes and Helpers Grant.

Deputies took children from Seminole County schools Christmas shopping.

