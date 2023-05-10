A deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday night after a dog attack in her home that also injured her young son, according to officials.

Tamieka White, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after Indianapolis police responded to her home in the 1700 block of Forsythia Drive near East 16 Street and North Franklin Road on the city's east side. The dog attack was reported about 7:45 p.m.

White's 8-year-old son also was bitten and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Indianapolis police officials said the attacking dog charged at a responding officer, who fatally shot the animal.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said White has served as a deputy sheriff with the agency since 2007 in the Judicial Enforcement Division.

“Deputy White was a bright light to all that knew her,” Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement. “We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency. We will work to uphold her legacy as a courageous and dedicated public servant.”

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the dog that attacked was not owned by White, and police have identified the owner. They declined to release further information about the person.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

IndyStar has reached out to animal control for more information about this attack.

Contact Sarah Nelson at 317-503-7514 or sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Marion County Sheriff's deputy identified as woman killed in dog attack