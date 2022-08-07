Marion County Sheriff's Office asking for tips on parolee who walked away

The Marion County Transition Center in Salem on July 29, 2019. The minimum-security facility requires residents to work, either through their own employment or by performing community services.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a parolee.

Brent Breshears, 31, left the Marion County Transition Center on Saturday where he was being held for parole violation. He has not been found as of noon Sunday, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers.

Breshears pleaded guilty to assault in June and was sentenced to 60 days in the county jail. He is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Deputies ask that anyone with information call 503-588-5032.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County Sheriff's Office looking for parolee