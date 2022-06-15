Marion County Sheriff's Office: Corporal resigns, criticizes agency leadership

A veteran sheriff's official who successfully got his job back when a domestic violence charge against him was dropped by prosecutors has decided not to return to the agency, after all.

Cpl. Roy Allen Johnson submitted his resignation letter on June 12. Johnson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 18 years, said his resignation was effective immediately.

In his two-paragraph letter, Johnson said he was not happy about what he believes is a double standard involving him and the sheriff's office. Johnson said sheriff's officials do not follow the agency's own policies, and leadership "refuses to hold itself to the same level of integrity as it holds its employees."

Johnson said his arrest caused him "public embarrassment." He said Sheriff Billy Woods has refused to recognize that Johnson was mistreated during this domestic violence case, even though there is evidence to prove that Johnson was wronged.

"He (Woods) still refuses to hold some supervisors accountable for their actions," Johnson wrote.

Johnson had been on unpaid suspension. He wrote that, if he came back to work, then he would face retaliation from some within the agency. He also says his rights would be violated if he returned to the sheriff's office.

"I am in fear that the treatment that I have received and would continue to receive, would not be a healthy mental working environment," he wrote.

Defense lawyer Jimmie Sparrow

Attorney Jimmie Sparrow represented Johnson in the domestic violence case and was instrumental in getting his client's job back when he was on unpaid leave. Sparrow declined comment on Johnson's decision to resign.

Sheriff's Office officials said Johnson was scheduled to work as a background investigator once he returned. They said they have accepted his resignation and declined further comment.

The investigation of alleged domestic violence

Johnson was taken into custody on March 10 after an investigation was launched into an alleged domestic disturbance involving Johnson and a woman at a residence.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

A Sheriff's Office report noted that on the day of the incident, March 5, several deputies on scene felt there was no probable cause to arrest their colleague. The allegation was that Johnson had pushed the victim so hard that her hand broke a window and she was injured.

Johnson was not arrested that night. Instead, the incident was assigned to a domestic violence detective, who conducted interviews and concluded that Johnson had committed battery. The case was presented to the State Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest.

After he was arrested, Johnson was placed on unpaid leave.

Internal Affairs investigation

On March 24, an internal affairs investigation stated that Johnson had violated two agency directives: One was the arrest itself, and the other was making derogatory statements at the scene.

Days before the May 23 criminal trial was scheduled to begin, the victim told prosecutors that she didn't want to proceed. Without her cooperation, the state dropped the case.

Sparrow, Johnson and Woods met on May 27. According to a later memo, during that meeting, Johnson apologized for making colorful remarks about judges and prosecutors on the night deputies responded to the domestic violence call.

Woods reviewed the matter and said there wasn't sufficient evidence that Johnson had committed a crime, so he overturned the first part of the internal affairs ruling. The sheriff did find that Johnson had violated the agency code of conduct by making remarks about certain people in authority.

Woods said he considered the fact that Johnson had been on unpaid leave for 2½ months. He felt that was enough time, and Johnson could return to his duties.

At the time Johnson was suspended, he had been working in the sheriff's Juvenile Division.

