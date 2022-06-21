Marion County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death of man in Citra

CITRA — Marion County sheriff's detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man on Tuesday.

About 11:30 a.m. Tuesday the agency was notified about a shooting in the 17700 block of Northeast 22nd Court. Deputies on scene found the victim deceased.

The sheriff's office declined to provide many details, since next of kin had not been notified as of 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Not guilty: Ocala jury acquits man charged with using rifle, bat to threaten people on his property

Prison time: Ocala man sentenced by judge to 20 years for woman's 2018 drug overdose death

Marion County Sheriff's Office: Corporal resigns, criticizes agency leadership

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 732-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Sheriff's Office investigates shooting death in Citra, Florida