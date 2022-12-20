Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in La Rue

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident this morning in the village of La Rue, according to a social media post by the law enforcement agency.

The sheriff's office posted the following message to its Facebook account at approximately 7:44 a.m.:

"The Marion County Sheriff's Office is currently involved in a police activity in La Rue, Ohio. The area of North Section Street and Price Street are currently closed. Please avoid this area until further notice."

The sheriff's office has not provided any further details about the "police activity." Messages left for sheriff's office officials have not been answered.

The Marion Star will provide more information as it becomes available from the sheriff's office.

