Marion County Sheriff's Office launches website for reporting crime

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a website where community members can report a crime.

It is for information about crimes in the Sheriff’s Office service territory, which includes most of unincorporated Marion County, East Salem and the cities of Jefferson, Sublimity, St. Paul, Donald, Mill City, Gates, Detroit and Idanha.

The new site for reporting crime is https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/OnlineReporting.aspx

The county said in a news release the types of incidents that are eligible include hit-and-run without injury, theft, graffiti, suspicious activity, lost property, theft of mail, telephone harassment, identity theft, vandalism, fraud and shoplifting.

The county said the site is for reporting crimes with no suspect information.

Marion County will still operate its non-emergency phone number for information at (503) 588-5032.

Deputies from Marion County handled more than 30,500 calls throughout the county in 2021.

“By offering people multiple ways to report crimes our goal is to be respectful of our community members' time and ensuring they have an option that is accessible and convenient to meet their needs,” Marion County commander Jeff Stutrud said in a statement.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: New Marion County crime website lets public file reports online