Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police to benefit from violent crime grant

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is one of 24 Ohio law enforcement agencies that will benefit from the release of $11.7 million in grant funding to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking.

MCSO is receiving $502,605.16 to fund resources that will be shared with the Marion Police Department, according to Sheriff Matt Bayles.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the grants represent the 10th round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Gov. DeWine has awarded nearly $70 million to 146 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.

“Local law enforcement agencies spend considerable time and resources to combat violent crime and make their communities safer,” said Gov. DeWine. “By funding advanced technological tools and increased staffing through this grant program, we are supporting their mission and helping the cause.”

The grant funding that the Marion County Sheriff's Office is receiving will be used to hire a crime analyst, provide domestic violence training to all sworn officers and prosecutors, and purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

"The grant will be used to finance the salary for the crime analyst for two years," Sheriff Bayles said. "The analyst will help locate people who have violent offense warrants out for their arrest. We went through all of our warrants before applying for this grant and there were over 200 that were active for people accused of violent crimes. It'll also pay for warrant teams to go out each week to search for these people. The grant will also pay for any equipment used in the course of investigating violent crimes."

Sheriff Bayles said the crime analyst will be shared between his office and the Marion Police Department. Additionally, the warrant teams will be composed of one sheriff's deputy and one city police officer. Any new technology or equipment acquired will be shared between the two law enforcement agencies.

"It's a team effort," Sheriff Bayles said. "And it will be cost effective for both the police department and the sheriff's office."

The sheriff noted that obtaining this grant is part of the ongoing effort between the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion Police Department to improve the relationship between the two agencies and improve service to local residents.

"When I ran for sheriff, I said I wanted to have greater cooperation between the agencies," Sheriff Bayles said. "With my link to the police department - I worked 30 years there - we've really come together and we've worked well together since I was elected. We've collaborated on many things, including the special response team, the Explorer's program, and the hostage negotiation team, and training. It's been very nice that we've had this much cooperation."

Law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties are also benefiting from the latest round of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program funding.

The Morrow County Sheriff's Office will receive $587,141.08 to hire six full-time deputies and three full-time dispatchers.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office will receive $215,217.68 to hire a criminal investigator to assist local law enforcement agencies with case investigations.

The Bucyrus Police Department will receive $445,947.10 for retention bonuses to aid in retaining current staffing levels for 20 officers.

The Crestline Police Department will receive $343,149.66 for filling three vacancies within the department.

The Galion Police Department will receive $134,814 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

