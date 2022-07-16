Marion County Sheriff's Office master sergeant charged with domestic battery

A 45-year-old Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy has been charged with simple domestic battery on a woman.

Sgt. Juan Ocasio said in his report that he went to an unknown location on Thursday to investigate a battery allegation that had occurred on Wednesday.

The alleged victim told the supervisor that she and Joshua Logan Sones had been arguing for the last several days. She said she pulled a cord that was attached to a television and left the room.

Alleged victim hit by Sones

The woman said she returned to the room and accidentally hit Sones with the door. She said Sones was behind the door fixing the television cord.

They argued and during the confrontation, she said Sones hit her on her right arm with the cord.

Interviewing her, the woman told Ocasio that it wasn't the first time Sones had physically assaulted her.

She alleges Sones has tackled her to the ground, put her through a wall, hit her in the head with a piece of wood, thrown objects at her and threw a brick at her recently.

Ocasio talked with a witness who claimed the door accidentally hit Sones and Sones struck the victim with the cord. The witness said he has seen Sones hit the victim before.

Sheriff speaks

The supervisor went to the Marion County Jail where Sones worked to speak with him. Sones declined to be interviewed. He was arrested by Ocasio.

Sheriff's Office officials said Sones has been at the agency for 17 years and is presently a master sergeant in the Detention Bureau.

Until the case is resolved, deputies said Sones is on unpaid administrative leave.

In a press release, Sheriff Billy Woods expressed disappointment about the arrest.

“It devastates me that one of our own stands accused of domestic violence. As the Sheriff of Marion County, I will always strive to protect and seek justice for every victim, in particular victims of domestic violence. I will continue to hold my employees to the highest standards of conduct and integrity. Anybody found to have violated the laws we have sworn to uphold will be dealt with accordingly and be made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Sheriff's officials said Sones has been released from the jail on bail.

Another incident

It's not the first time a sheriff's deputy had been arrested for domestic battery.

Four months ago, former Deputy Roy Allen Jones was taken into custody and accused of pushing a woman so hard, she hurt her hand.

Prosecutors later dropped the charge against Jones, another veteran deputy, because the victim refused to cooperate.

Last month, Jones resigned from the department.

