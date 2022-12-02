Marion County Sheriff's Office releases sketch of person of interest in Dunnellon homicide

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking the public for assistance in finding an individual who they would like to talk to about a homicide that occurred within the City of Dunnellon earlier this week.

According to the agency's Facebook page, "Detective John Lightle is requesting your help identifying the individual depicted in this composite sketch. He is wanted for questioning regarding the November 28, 2022 homicide that took place on Walnut Street in Dunnellon."

Sketch of person of interest

As of Thursday afternoon, detectives had not been able to notify the victim's family.

On Monday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 20000 block of Walnut Street mid-morning to investigate a suspicious death. The victim was found deceased at the residence.

Even though the homicide was within the city limits of Dunnellon, police officials turned over the investigation to the MCSO because the Dunnellon Police Department doesn't have a detective.

Officials are not releasing a cause of death, or many details about the incident, except to say it was a homicide.

City police officials said it was their first homicide in 32 years.

Anyone with any information about the Nov. 28 killing can call Lightle at (352) 369-6715 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP (7867.) Crime Stoppers can be reached online at www.crimestoppers.com.

