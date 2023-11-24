Marion County Sheriff's Office reports officer-involved shooting in east Salem

Macleay Road Se is one of many streets near Mary Eyre Elementary School closed due to an officer-involved shooting in east Salem on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Salem, Ore.

At least one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in east Salem near Macleay Road SE that prompted road closures and police activity with officers from multiple agencies on the scene.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on social media just after 11:30 a.m. Friday informing the community of the officer-involved shooting and road closures in the area not far from Mary Eyre Elementary School.

Streets are closed at Macleay and Shenandoah, Macleay Road and Caplinger, and 46th Place and Arabian. An Oregon State Police officer on the scene told a bystander that roads in the area will be closed most of the day.

The sheriff's office said further information will follow.

"We don't have any more information we are ready to release at this time," spokesperson Don Parise said in an email at 12:45 p.m.

This story will be updated.

