Marion County Sheriff's reviewing procedures after inmate mistakenly released from jail

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing its procedures after an inmate was mistakenly released from the Marion County Jail in Salem on the same day they were given a new sentence on sex abuse and rape charges last week, Sgt. Jeremy Landers said.

Salvador Ledesma was mistakenly released from jail Nov. 22. That was the day he was to be returned to Oregon Department of Corrections to complete his sentence, which is scheduled to run through 2034.

The sheriff’s office said the release was due to an “administrative error.”

The exterior of the Marion County Jail outside of Salem.

Landers said such a mistake is a rarity.

“It’s not something that happens on a weekly or monthly basis,” he said.

According to Marion County, the jail processed over 7,000 adults in custody in 2020. In pre-COVID-19 times 2018, the jail processed 15,574 people annually.

Landers said the release prompted the department to “slow down” and look at its procedures to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting on Cheryl Lynn Way NE Monday evening.

“We’re going to do a review, but it hasn’t been done yet, so we don’t have additional information at this point,” Landers said.

According to the release from the sheriff’s office, Ledesma was in custody while appealing previous convictions.

Sheriff: Jefferson area bust collects 200 pounds of illegal marijuana

Landers said within an hour of Marion County sending out an alert on Wednesday about Ledesma being released from jail, a community member saw him in downtown Salem, notified law enforcement and officers from Salem Police located him and stayed with him until Marion County deputies arrived.

“While we know Ledesma was released on November 22, we did not become aware of the administrative error until November 30,” Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast said in a statement.

Marion County Sheriff Joe Kast with medical staff at the jail.

According to Marion County, the jail has two primary functions: intake of prisoners, who come from all jurisdictions throughout the county, and housing them.

The jail, which is budgeted to receive $27 million for operations in the current fiscal year, is operated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The jail has a budgeted 108 full time equivalent employees for operations.

Story continues

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@statesmanjournal.com or Twitter.com/bpoehler

Support local journalism by subscribing to the Statesman Journal.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Marion County Sheriff's reviewing procedures after mistaken release