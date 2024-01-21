Marion County student has first day in court on 21 criminal charges

Standing in an orange and white jumpsuit, 18-year-old Shomari Clarke went in front of a judge for the first time Saturday. The Marion County student is facing 21 criminal charges.

It all started with a Snapchat post uploaded Thursday – threatening Forest, Vanguard and Westport high schools would all blow up.

Clarke also named several teachers as targets.

Read: Freezing temps overnight

Students told Channel 9 they didn’t believe Clarke would actually through with it.

School administrators want him punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“We as a community cannot tolerate this kind of behavior. It’s a complete disruption not just to the school system, but to our entire community,” said Marion County Public Schools Spokesman Kevin Christian.

Read: Police: Orlando school worker had inappropriate relationship with 13-year-old student

A judge assigned him a public defender.

He’s being held at Marion County jail on a 200,000 dollar bond.

If he does pay that, the judge ordered that will not be allowed to have any access to the internet. He also would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of any Marion County school board property.

Read: Cold weather shelters open across Central Florida

Clarke’s next day in court is February 20.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.