Marion County train derailment to close portion of Highway 301 for days

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A train derailment in Marion County will close a portion of U.S. Highway 301 near Sellers at least through the weekend, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened in the area of Sellers. Traffic from Florence can use U.S. Highway 501 as a detour, while traffic from the Latta area can use S.C. Highway 38.

Officials said the portion of 301 will be closed for between 24 and 36 hours. No further information was immediately available.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

