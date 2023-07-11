Marion County woman accused of killing neighbor to appear in court Tuesday

A Marion County woman who is accused of shooting and killing her neighbor is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Deputies say Susan Lorincz shot and killed AJ Owens, after Owens came to Lorincz’s home to discuss an incident involving Owens’ kids.

The state attorney’s office said it expects Lorincz to plead “not guilty.”

Which is not surprising considering she told investigators she shot and killed Owens last month because she feared for her life and stood her ground.

No matter the plea, the Owens family wants justice.

Lorincz is charged with manslaughter. Owens’ family and friends are calling for the charges to be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Dozens of people gathered at Kingdom Revival Church in Ocala over the weekend to keep Owens’ memory alive.

Leading up to the shooting, investigators said Lorincz called 911 at least a dozen times, claiming Owens’ children were trespassing and harassing her.

An arrest report states before shooting Owens, Lorincz swung an umbrella at the kids and threw a roller skate at them, hitting one of Owens’ children on their feet.

That’s when Owens knocked on Lorincz’s door, and detectives say Lorincz shot her through her front door.

Records show she told deputies she got her gun for protection after a different argument with Owens last year.

Lorincz is scheduled to be in court around 9 a.m.

