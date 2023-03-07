Marion County woman indicted in U.S. District Court for COVID fraud

Mar. 7—MORGANTOWN — A federal grand jury has indicted two dental office employees for fraudulently collecting almost $30,000 in COVID-related unemployment benefits.

Amanda J. Kincell, 42, of Fairview, and Casey Fike, 39, of Morgantown, were charged Tuesday by a federal grand jury with multiple counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictments, Kincell and Fike filed for unemployment in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the DeVito Dental office in Morgantown to temporarily close. In May 2020, Kincell and Fike returned to a regular work schedule at Devito but continued to request and receive unemployment benefits.

Kincell is accused of improperly accepting more than 40 payments totaling $18,350. Fike is alleged to have accepted more than 20 improper payments totaling $10,388.

Kincell faces 11 counts of wire fraud while Fike faces six counts. Each count carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine the sentence after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

WorkForce West Virginia investigated both cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government.

"We continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to methodically review every instance where COVID fraud is suspected, whether it's related to unemployment benefits, paycheck protection loans, or economic injury disaster loans," U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in a press release. "I appreciate the tips provided by the public and encourage their continued submission."

Anyone aware of COVID fraud should report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, by telephone to 304-234-0100, or via regular mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.