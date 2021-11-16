Marion deputies shoot, kill man who refused to drop shotgun, officials say

Deputies shot and killed a man Monday night who engaged and refused to drop a shotgun in a Marion County residential area, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:40 p.m. deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting near the residential area of NE 140th Avenue and NE 245th Street Road, in the Orange Springs and Fort McCoy area, MCSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputies arrived and found a dead man at the residence and then were met by another man wielding a shotgun. Deputies told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. After several commands, deputies fired at the man. MCSO said the deputies “were forced to protect themselves.”

The man died after the shooting, MCSO said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation.

MCSO said it is fully cooperating.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com