Marion deputy resigns after two questionable on-duty encounters with teen girls

A Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy has resigned after being suspended twice for questionable conduct involving two girls he encountered while on duty.

According to sheriff's office reports, one incident occurred during a traffic stop and the other during a call for service.

In his resignation letter dated Oct. 16 and addressed to Sheriff Billy Woods, Dylan Fruh, 21, wrote: "I want to thank the Sheriff for this opportunity and the privilege to have served the Marion County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Marion County."

It started with a text message

In September, Capt. Chris Vorisek looked at Fruh's agency cellphone. He was investigating a text message he sent to a teenage girl in mid-June. The girl's name and age have not been reported.

Fruh had assisted other deputies on a call for service. Some people reportedly were stuck in a swampy area not far from the girl's residence.

In his report, Vorisek said the girl eventually found the missing people and it didn't appear they were in any trouble. She did not wait for deputies and left the area, according to the report. Vorisek noted there were no reports of the teen's name, address or phone number.

Nevertheless, Fruh sent a text message to the girl letting her know to contact him if she saw the people who supposedly had been stuck.

Not recognizing the number, the girl texted back, "who's this?"

Fruh replied, "I just spoke to you."

The girl asked how he got her number, and he answered, "girl we got resources."

According to the report, the two exchanged several messages.

Vorisek interviewed the girl in late September. She said Fruh came to her residence and knocked on the door. When she answered, he asked if she saw or heard two or three boys yelling for help. She told him no. He told her to call "the precinct" if she heard anything, and then left.

She said she did not give Fruh her phone number and doesn't believe she told him her name. The girl said she told her parents about the incident and they advised her not to text him any longer.

'I thought she was cute'

Vorisek next interviewed Fruh. He denied talking with the teen. He said he saw her driving to her residence and she waved at him and another deputy.

He said he left the scene, but later returned and decided to stop by the girl's home. Asked why he went to the home, he said, "because I thought she was cute."

He said although he drove through the area, he never knocked on any doors. Fruh said he ran her license plate number before talking to her. He said he did it because "I like to know who I'm talking to."

Through his inquiry, he was able to get the girl's number. He said he texted her so she could have his number in case she had any more information about the incident. Fruh said he doesn't remember turning on his body camera during this encounter.

Sheriff's officials said Fruh violated two agency polices: not activating his body camera, and unauthorized use of information obtained from a specialized system that has access to sensitive data. Fruh was suspended for a day in October.

Dereliction of duty

In the second instance, sheriff's officials suspended Fruh for one day for dereliction of duty.

In that case, a woman reported in September that her juvenile daughter was stopped by Fruh in Anthony and he was able to get her phone number. The woman said Fruh sent her daughter an inappropriate text message and followed her to McDonald's.

Deputies discovered the incident occurred in August. Inspector Sgt. Nickolas Frost spoke with the juvenile in late September.

According to a report, she said Fruh asked for her driver's license when he stopped her. She said he asked her where she was going and she told him McDonald's.

He went to his vehicle. When he returned, he told her he wanted to follow her to McDonald's to "get some nuggets," according to the report.

Fruh asked for her phone number and she gave it to him "because he's a cop, and if a cop asks me to do something, then I'm going to do it," she was quoted as saying in the report.

She said she never received a citation, written warning or any document about the traffic stop.

Investigators looked at Fruh's in-vehicle video and his body camera. It was determined he stopped the girl for failing to come to a complete stop at Northeast 95th Street and Jacksonville Road.

Following the girl to McDonald's was 'community policing.'

The girl said she drove to the McDonald's on North U.S. 441. A friend had followed her.

She said she and her friend bought food and Fruh parked close to them. While they were eating, she said, she received a text from an unknown number. The text made reference to the server not including ranch in the order.

She said she asked for a name of the sender, and Fruh said it was him. The girl said Fruh called her, but she did not answer and he never left a message.

Frost interviewed Fruh. He could not explain why he never gave the girl a ticket. As for why he asked for her phone number, he said, "I believe I was going to document it, but then I did a verbal warning," according to the report.

When asked why he followed the girl to McDonald's, Fruh told the investigator this was an example of "community policing."

"He wanted to show that cops are not bad and are willing to go out and do something with the community," the report notes. Also, "he was also hungry at the time."

Fruh said his text to the girl about his ranch dressing had inappropriate language and he "thought it would be funny." He added the reason for the call was to see if the girl or her friend "had any ranch dressing," the report says.

He said he did a search on the girl to find out her age and "he was curious."

