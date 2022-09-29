Marion elementary school student claims she was followed by suspicious person, police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a girl claimed she was followed on her walk to school by a suspicious person Thursday morning.

The girl described the person as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing, according to Marion Police.

Officials say at 8:40 a.m., a student told her teacher that she was followed by a stranger while walking to the Sippican Elementary School. The teacher immediately alerted school officials, who called police.

The little girl allegedly told police she was walking on Pleasant Street when an adult, possibly wearing a mask, started walking quickly behind her. The girl immediately ran the rest of the way to school and told her teacher what happened, according to officials.

There was a heightened police presence near the school on Thursday while officers investigated.

Anyone who noticed a suspicious person or suspicious activity in the Pleasant Street area is asked to contact police.

