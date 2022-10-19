Marion family calls for end to violence in remembering killed Harding senior

The family and close friends of Jamear Douglas gathered in Patterson Park to celebrate what would have been his 18th birthday. Douglas was shot and killed in late August in Marion.

"We won't stop until we get justice," repeated family members of Jamear Douglas as his loved ones gathered in Patterson Park Saturday in Marion to release balloons in his honor, celebrating what would have been his 18th birthday.

The 17-year-old Harding senior shot and killed in August. The suspect in the investigation is 18-year-old Marquis Deshun Adams who still has not been apprehended by the police, according to Major B.J. Gruber of the Marion Police Department as of of Tuesday morning.

A $5,000 reward has been offered with the United States Marshals Service for information leading to an arrest in the active homicide investigation.

Because Douglas would have turned 18 last week on Oct. 11, his friends and family wore matching sweatshirts with a photo of him and the words "#forever17." Beyond the birthday celebration, family members said they want to encourage Marion youth to be leaders in the community and hope to organize a "stop the violence" march in Marion in Douglas' memory.

Douglas' mother, Fran Freeman, addressed the crowd and her grief over losing her son, thanking the family and friends surrounding her for coming to celebrate his life.

"I know that everyone who is standing here truly loved Jamear, and Jamear truly loved. It does bring me some peace to know that he did get his life right, you know, he went to school, an unfortunate situation," Freeman said.

"We all just need to get through day by day, minute by minute it my case," she concluded.

Between teary eyes and preparing the balloons to be released, Douglas' aunt Marion native Lilian Jones encouraged the large proportion crowd made up of teenagers to step up as leaders in the community and stop the violence.

“I also want to say, here’s my thing to the youth. There’s a lot of youth violence worldwide. It is time for you youth in our community as far as young Black men and Black women, it’s time for y’all to be leaders. There should be no need for following. No violence. No ignorance. No anything. So if it comes to anything, lead by example, not by ignorance on Jamear’s behalf,” she said.

Douglas' grandmother, Dora Evans, was the last to speak, adamantly encouraging the young people to make smart choices. She said she knew in her heart her grandson was with God in heaven, and that was helping her through this difficult time.

"Put the guns down, because innocent people are dying each and every day. Jamear’s life was cut short, but we all know that he made it right with God, and he’s in heaven, and we can be at peace with that," she said.

The crowd of Douglas' loved ones then counted to 18 in honor of his birthday celebration and watched as the balloons flew away into the sky.

Story by: Sophia Veneziano (740) 564 - 5243 ∣ sveneziano@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Harding senior remembered, family calls for end to violence