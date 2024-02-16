Marion intersection closure announced as major waterline project enters its final phase

Mount Vernon Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Hane Avenue from at 7 a.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A detour will be posted to route traffic north on Forest Lawn Boulevard to East Center Street. During this time, Hane Avenue northbound and southbound from Mount Vernon Avenue will be temporarily opened to traffic.

Construction of Phase 4 of the $3.16 million project to replace more than a mile of watermain along Mount Vernon Avenue will begin on Wednesday. This phase will extend from South Grand Avenue to Forest Lawn Boulevard. The traffic control measures will be placed on Tuesday.

Underground Utilities Inc. under contract with Aqua Ohio will be installing the water main connection to Brightwood Drive at this location.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Mount Vernon Avenue intersection to close for waterline project work