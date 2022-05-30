Marion man accused of domestic violence sought by police

Marion County Special Response Team officers were called to 133 Johnson St. in Marion on Sunday, May 29, 2022, as part of the investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred at that location on Saturday night. Police were unable to locate the suspect, Raymond L. Wilson, after nearly 13 hours on the scene.

Marion County law enforcement officers are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said Raymond Lamark Wilson, age 49, Marion, was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident late Saturday night at 133 Johnson St., just off of East Center Street in Marion. Wilson left the scene prior to officers arriving there at 11:01 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was a female who told officers that Wilson allegedly "assaulted her and held her against her will in the home" and committed "other felony crimes," McDonald said. It was also alleged that Wilson had a firearm in his possession.

According to a press release issued Sunday night by the Marion Police Department, officers returned to the house at approximately 8:23 a.m. on Sunday and believed "they heard a male inside the residence when attempting to make contact with" Wilson.

That marked the beginning of an approximately 13-hour ordeal that ended with officers unable to locate the suspect after entering the house on several occasions.

"At that point, we went and got a search warrant, called in SWAT, and surrounded the house," McDonald said. "We have searched this house multiple times and we have not found him. We are not giving up. I don't know if he was not there in the beginning or somehow he slipped away, which is very unlikely, or something else."

McDonald said that police spoke with Wilson by telephone numerous times throughout the day on Sunday.

"Various times we thought he was going to come out," McDonald said. "He was trying to bait us in, asking us to engage him in a 'suicide by cop' issue. ... He said things to lead us to believe he was in (the house) and was watching our actions. Maybe he was in there. Maybe he was somewhere close. Maybe somebody was telling him something. Maybe he was watching somebody's Facebook page. I don't know. Neighbors said they saw him in there while we were here. Officers said they saw him in there while we were here."

Story continues

Law enforcement officers from Marion and Delaware counties were at this house located at 133 Johnson St. in Marion for nearly 13 hours on Sunday, May 29, 2022, searching for the suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

Officers shot tear gas canisters into the house numerous times throughout the day, but that did not force Wilson to leave the residence. Marion Police Department K9 Six was brought in to search the house late Sunday night, but that search did not locate Wilson, McDonald said.

"We'll file charges with the court. We'll continue to look. We'll continue to try to track down leads," McDonald added. "If anyone knows the whereabouts of Raymond Wilson, call law enforcement immediately. He's a dangerous guy."

Charges pending against Wilson include domestic violence, abduction, and inducing panic, McDonald noted.

Johnson Street between East Center Street and Wilson Avenue was closed during the time that law enforcement officers were on the scene. Some neighbors in the vicinity were evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution, McDonald said.

Marion County law enforcement officers were supported by the Delaware County tactical unit, City of Marion Fire Department, Marion Township Fire Department, and Fort Morrow Fire Department.

This investigation is active and ongoing, McDonald said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Lamark Wilson should call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the Marion TIPS Line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man accused of domestic violence sought by police