Marion man accused of hiding cameras in restrooms free on bond

A Marion man accused of hiding cameras in restrooms at a local recreational facility and on the Ohio State Marion campus is free on bond, but must comply with terms of a restraining order that has been filed against him or risk returning to jail.

Benjamin R. Dunham, age 18, Marion, has been charged with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony; one count of interception of a wire or oral communication, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony, according to Marion Municipal Court records.

Officers from the Marion Police Department arrested Dunham on Feb. 2 as part of the investigation after cameras were found concealed in restrooms in a building on the Ohio State Marion campus on Mount Vernon Avenue and the Marion Family YMCA on Barks Road East. According to the affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrant by Major Chris Adkins of the Marion Police Department, Dunham allegedly installed two cameras inside a restroom at the Marion Family YMCA.

"One of these cameras recorded a minor in a state of nudity as she was in the restroom. The cameras were set up to surreptitiously record audio and video of individuals in the restroom," Adkins stated in the affidavit.

During a preliminary hearing conducted Friday in Marion Municipal Court, Judge Teresa L. Ballinger issued a temporary restraining order against Dunham. He is required to have no contact (personal, cellphone, social media, etc.) whatsoever with the minor identified as one of the alleged victims in the case.

The protection order also requires that he stay at least 500 feet away from the minor, which includes the individual's "residence, school, business, place of employment, daycare centers, childcare providers, and all the buildings, grounds, and parking lots at those locations," Judge Ballinger stated.

The protection order also prohibits Dunham from using "any form of electronic surveillance on the protected person and the defendant shall not cause or encourage anyone else to do anything that he is prohibited from doing."

Dunham is also prohibited from using "alcohol or illegal drugs" under terms of the protection order, Judge Ballinger stated.

"The defendant may not violate this order even with the permission of the protected person," the judge said.

Attorney Todd Anderson, who is representing Dunham, requested that the judge modify the bond for Dunham, which the judge granted. The bond, which remains at $75,000, was modified to cash, surety, or 10% bond. Bond for Dunham was posted Friday in the amount of $7,500 or 10% of the total amount. According to records from the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, Dunham was no longer an inmate there as of Friday afternoon.

Under terms of his bond, Dunham is prohibited from having any contact or communication with the alleged victims in the case or their families, either personally or through a third party. According to police officials, in addition to the minor, two adults have also been identified as victims.

Additionally, the judge ordered that Dunham is prohibited from visiting the campus of Ohio State Marion, the Marion Family YMCA, and Marion Harding High School. The judge is also requiring that Dunham participate in and complete a mental health evaluation.

Failure to comply with terms of the temporary restraining order or the modified bond could result in Dunham being arrested and returned to jail.

Anderson filed a motion for a continuation of the preliminary hearing. Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan told the judge that he was not opposed to either the terms of the modified bond for Dunham or the court granting a continuation of the hearing. Grogan said the victims in the case were informed of the terms and had agreed to them.

The judge has scheduled the hearing to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in Marion Municipal Court, according to online records.

