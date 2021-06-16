Marion man accused of pistol-whipping wife

Jun. 16—A Flathead Valley man with a varied criminal record was recently arrested after being accused of pistol-whipping and punching his wife.

Ross Barker, 67, of Marion, is facing one felony count of assault with a weapon.

Charging documents indicate officers from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lower Lost Prairie Road on June 6.

Barker's wife alleged he hit her on her arm with a pistol and punched her in the head. Medics who treated her said the victim may have a broken arm and deputies said her arm was in a splint and cravat.

Barker claimed he didn't hit his wife, but allegedly said he grabbed her arm. His wife identified a pistol at the scene that she said he used to strike her.

Barker was arrested in 2007 for allegedly possessing one pound of marijuana. It was later dismissed.

In 2010, he was accused of stealing nearly $3,000 from the Hungry Horse Fire District while serving as the chairman of the board of trustees. He received a one-year suspended sentence.

Barker was arraigned June 10. He pleaded not guilty. He was released from jail on June 9.

His terms of release include living at a residence on Farm to Market Road and not having contact with the victim.

On the current charge, Barker faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in the Montana State Prison. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

