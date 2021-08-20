Marion man accused of striking woman with vehicle

Aug. 20—A Marion man is behind bars after he allegedly struck an ex-girlfriend with her vehicle.

Dustin Earl Harriman, 35, is lodged in the Flathead County Detention Center on $75,000 bail after the July 16 incident at a Pleasant Valley Road residence outside of Marion.

According to charging documents, two Flathead County Sheriff's deputies spoke with the victim at North Valley Hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.

The victim said Harriman came to her home to get a tool and then asked for a ride to a friend's house. Harriman then allegedly got into her vehicle, struck her with it and she fell down. She said she was lying on the ground when one of the tires nearly ran her over.

Harriman was arraigned July 29 and he pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.