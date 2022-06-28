Marion man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on girlfriend's father

Jun. 28—A Marion man is being held in county jail on a $75,000 bond after allegedly leveling a firearm at his girlfriend's father earlier this month.

Travis Paul Kary, 40, faces a single count of assault with a weapon for his role in the June 20 confrontation. His arraignment in Flathead County District Court is scheduled for July 21.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Kary after his girlfriend's father disarmed him. According to court documents, the older man called 911 after paying a visit to his daughter, who lived with Kary, in Marion.

Approaching the couple's home, he spotted Kary in the driveway next to his Ford Bronco. As he walked up to greet him, Kary allegedly reached into the Bronco and pulled out a firearm. Kary then aimed it at the other man's chest.

Eventually, Kary lowered the gun, court documents said, before hopping into his vehicle. During the confrontation, Kary allegedly said, "They are after me."

At that point, his girlfriend's father allegedly drew his gun and told Kary to hand over the weapon. Kary was agreeable and the gun was later given to deputies, documents state.

Investigators interviewed Kary afterward. According to court documents, he admitted to owning a firearm and turning it over to his girlfriend's father following the confrontation.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison and a fine of $50,000.

