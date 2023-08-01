Marion man arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine and other drugs

A Marion County man has been arrested and charged with 11 felony offenses related to trafficking drugs.

According to a press release issued by the MARMET Drug Task Force, Cherell R. McDuffie, 36, Marion, was arrested July 28 after officers from the Marion County Special Response Team, Marion Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of South High Street. The warrant was granted as a result of an investigation conducted by agents from the MARMET Drug Task Force.

At the scene, authorities located and seized about 141 grams of cocaine, 263 ecstasy pills, 47 oxycodone pills, a stolen firearm, and $3,000 cash.

According to online court records, McDuffie appeared in Marion Municipal Court on Monday where he was arraigned on the following charges: trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Also accused of attacking, striking woman in 2022

McDuffie was wanted on an unrelated warrant related to a grand jury indictment on two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, issued on June 15, 2022. He was accused of attacking and striking a woman in the head with a metal pipe outside a Chestnut Street residence on June 8, 2022. The woman suffered a laceration to her head that required five staples to close. He fled the scene and remained at large until he was arrested last week. That case is pending in Marion County Common Pleas Court.

“I am proud of the work of our investigators in this case," Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said. "Mr. McDuffie was wanted for a violent crime and also involved in drug trafficking. He illegally possessed a firearm. Our community is safer with him off our streets.”

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan filed a motion with Marion Municipal Court Judge Teresa L. Ballinger seeking no bond for McDuffie in the case. He filed the motion on Monday.

"The defendant was under indictment for a felony offense of violence when these crimes (with which McDuffie was charged on Monday) were committed and he was on the run from that indictment for over a year," Grogan wrote in the motion for no bond. "During the search (of the South High Street residence on July 28), a stolen firearm was located. The state believes that no bond is necessary is this case. The evidence against the defendant is strong, and the defendant poses a substantial risk of serious physical harm to any person or to the community.

"The state submits that no release conditions will reasonably assure the safety of that person and the community The state will present additional information at the hearing to support its position that no bond is necessary in this matter."

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Marion Municipal Court.

“We recently removed 31 drug traffickers from the streets of Marion," Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said. "MARMET is not slowing down and is forging ahead. The arrest of another violent drug dealer in this case shows if you want to sell drugs in Marion County, we are going to seek you out and we are going to put you behind bars."

The MARMET Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Marion City Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Marion County citizens are encouraged to call in crime tips involving criminal activity to 740-375-TIPS (8477) or online at mariontips.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose to do so.

