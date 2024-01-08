Marion man arrested after leading ISP trooper on chase up I-69 in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Marion man was arrested Saturday after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a vehicle chase on Interstate 69 in Delaware County.

The trooper reported the chase began, in the interstate's northbound lanes, shortly after 5 p.m. near the Ind. 332 interchange when he tried to pull over a Chevrolet car traveling with temporary license plates that had expired.

As the car's driver — later identified as Zachariah Avery Malek Randolph, 25 — fled, reaching speeds of about 80 mph, he allegedly threw "multiple bags out of the car."

He eventually pulled over on the interstate's right shoulder just south of I-69's 251-mile marker in northwestern Delaware County. Randolph was taken into custody.

Troopers reported finding "a large quantity of plant-like material" that they believe to be marijuana on the vehicle's floorboard and seats and in a plastic bag found on the front passenger seat.

According to a press release, troopers found what they suspect to be "additional bags of marijuana" during a search of the interstate.

The Marion man was arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, obstruction of justice and driving while suspended. He was released from the Delaware County jail on Sunday after posting a $12,500 bond.

After the "plant-like material" is examined at an ISP laboratory, an affidavit indicated, police may recommend Randolph face charges related to it.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Randolph already faced four charges filed against him in Howard Superior Court 2 in June 2020 — residential entry, theft, domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

He is also set to stand trial April 25, in Marion City Court, on a driving-while-suspended count filed last October.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Driver leads state trooper on pursuit on I-69 in Delaware County