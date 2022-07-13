Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft

Jul. 13—EYOTA — A Marion man has been arrested for stealing the Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer from the owner's residence July 11, 2022, in Eyota, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

According to Schueller, the 48-year-old man was arrested Thursday, June 12, 2022, in Rochester following a traffic stop after law enforcement recognized him while he was driving in the 3000 block of Pinewood Ridge Road Southeast.

Law enforcement received a call from someone that saw a Facebook post about the theft and reported they believe the trailer, now spray painted a different color, was parked in the driveway of a residence on the 1900 block of Badger Court Southeast in Marion. Deputies confirmed that was the stolen trailer.

Multiple items that had been in the trailer, according to the owner, were missing from the trailer. Those items were valued at just under $8,000. The owner also noticed damage to the trailer.

The man arrested did not give a statement to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office is recommending charges related to the incident. As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed against the man in Olmsted County.