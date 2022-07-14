Update: Marion man arrested for Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer theft also facing drug, gun charges

Jul. 14—EYOTA — A day after a Marion man was arrested for stealing the Poppa J's Kettle Corn trailer from the owner's residence, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is recommending additional charges.

The original theft of the trailer occurred July 11, 2022, in Eyota, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

Schueller said Wednesday that the 48-year-old man, identified Thursday as Izaak Parker, was arrested Tuesday, June 12, 2022, in Rochester following a traffic stop after law enforcement recognized him while he was driving in the 3000 block of Pinewood Ridge Road Southeast.

Sheriff's deputies executed a warrant on Parker's residence. While inside, deputies observed drugs and drug paraphernalia, leading to a rewrite of the search warrant to include the drugs and items relating to the sale of drugs, Schueller said Thursday.

Deputies found four different packages that all tested positive for methamphetamine. A total of 20.1 grams of methamphetamine was found in the home.

A .22 caliber rifle was also found in the home. Parker is prohibited from owning a gun, as he is a convicted felon.

The charges recommended include first degree felony sale or possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm.

Parker was charged with two counts of felony possession/receive stolen property and two additional misdemeanor charges stemming from the theft of the trailer.