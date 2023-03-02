Marion man arrested on suspicion of pandering obscenity involving a minor

Detectives from the Marion Police Department have arrested a local man who is accused of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to a press release issued Thursday morning by MPD, Jon Vitello, age 38, Marion, was taken into custody on Wednesday on suspicion of pandering obscenity involving a minor, which is a second-degree felony offense. Chief Jay McDonald said the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC) alerted Marion Police to the alleged crimes committed by Vitello.

McDonald said Marion Police then "acted quickly to investigate this case because Mr. Vitello was employed as a contractor to Galion City Schools as an athletic trainer. Despite his proximity to children, the detectives have found no evidence to suggest that Mr. Vitello was engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity involving students." Investigators said Vitello is employed by Avita Health System.

There was no record of Vitello making an appearance yet in Marion Municipal Court, according to online records. He is incarcerated at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion, McDonald said.

“These are serious crimes and they carry serious penalties," McDonald said. "Our federal law enforcement and other partners are constantly monitoring the internet for people who are producing, trading or viewing child pornography and consumers of this disgusting crime will be caught and prosecuted. I am grateful for the work of the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and the detectives of the Marion Police Department for their excellent work so far in this case."

The Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force is a collaboration of city, county, state, and federal law enforcement authorities across Ohio whose mission is to identify, arrest, and prosecute individuals who use the Internet to lure minors into illicit sexual relationships, or use the Internet to produce, distribute, or solicit child pornography.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man accused of pandering obscenity involving a minor