MARION − A Marion County man is facing multiple rape charges involving children, according to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles.

Michael Ray Stith, 49, of Prospect, was indicted in Marion County Common Please Court and taken into custody last week.

Stith was charged with seven counts of rape, first-degree felonies, in an indictment unsealed today. The charges specify the victim(s) were less than 13 years old.

The case, investigated by the AG's office as well as the county sheriff's office, remains an active investigation. Detectives believe there may be additional victims with information about Stith, who has connections to Marion and Crawford counties.

Anyone with information about Stith and these allegations is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 740-382-8244 ext 5114 or the BCI at 1-855-224-6446.

Information provided by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man charged with 7 counts of rape